$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $1,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,503 shares of company stock worth $4,820,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -243.23 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.