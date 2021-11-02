Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AQUA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.78. 718,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 127,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 49.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $513,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

