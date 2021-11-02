Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Issues Earnings Results

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BSM traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.42. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Stone Minerals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.51% of Black Stone Minerals worth $33,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

