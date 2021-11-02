PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $63 million-$64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.86 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. 508,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,319. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40. PROS has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PROS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.62% of PROS worth $32,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

