Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of ENBL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,362,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $30,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

