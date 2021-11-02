Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.
Shares of ENBL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 2.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.
Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile
Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.
