Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Moody’s (MCO)

10/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $414.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $428.00 to $431.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $402.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Moody’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

10/18/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $415.00 to $423.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $406.00 to $416.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Moody’s had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $406.00 to $418.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $390.70. 620,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,503. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.05 and a 200-day moving average of $361.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,628 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 354,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 331,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

