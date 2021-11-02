Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Reaches $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,033.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,550.38 or 0.07218973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.35 or 0.00317841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.15 or 0.00950531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00086431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.06 or 0.00436370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00264940 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.