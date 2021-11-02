-$0.03 EPS Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.08 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 11.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in EZCORP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in EZCORP by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

EZPW stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 326,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,582. The company has a market capitalization of $418.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

