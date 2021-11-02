BASIC (BASIC) Trading Down 22% Over Last Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $75.03 million and $5.89 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00223225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00096468 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,623,594 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

