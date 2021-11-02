-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). EyeGate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EYEG shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

EYEG stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 709,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.94. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $8.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

