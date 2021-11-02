36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Update

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 36Kr in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

KRKR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 136,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,351. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 36Kr in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in 36Kr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 36Kr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 36Kr in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

