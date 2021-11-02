Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,400 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:GRCL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 126,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,290. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $765.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.32.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gracell Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

