Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the September 30th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. 992,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,970. The stock has a market cap of $233.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.16. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.