Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.16. Alcoa reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 942.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AA shares. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.18.

Shares of AA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,029,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $57.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -34.48%.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 435,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 728,568 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 18.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,730,000 after acquiring an additional 229,193 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

