Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.10.

RNG traded down $4.26 on Tuesday, hitting $248.13. 1,005,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,803. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -167.65 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.61, for a total transaction of $81,729.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,268,315.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,529 shares of company stock valued at $29,199,907. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after purchasing an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after buying an additional 386,349 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.