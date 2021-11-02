Brokerages Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.18. Radware reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radware.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.
RDWR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 318,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,986. Radware has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43.
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.
