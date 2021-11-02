CryptoSoul Trading Down 47.4% Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $484,520.27 and approximately $746.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00107126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00016776 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.34 or 0.00430465 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00045554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

