Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 181,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

