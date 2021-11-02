Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,268,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,217. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.62.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

