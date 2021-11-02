Unifi Protocol DAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.27 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.12 or 0.00020808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $61.77 million and $16.27 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00107126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00016776 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.34 or 0.00430465 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00045554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000548 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,709,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

