DigixDAO (DGD) Price Hits $854.36

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. DigixDAO has a market cap of $70.09 million and $96,932.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $854.36 or 0.01355407 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.21 or 0.00341420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00050725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00223225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00096468 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 82,040 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.