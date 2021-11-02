Aion (AION) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.42 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Aion has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $92.96 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,718,057 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

