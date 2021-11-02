Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $13.31 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $1,478.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,772.40 or 0.99585573 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 743,692,887 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

