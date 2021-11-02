First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Short Interest Down 22.9% in October

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.55. 36,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 101,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

