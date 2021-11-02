Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.97

Shares of Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 105692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

GAMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Ltd will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.