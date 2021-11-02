Short Interest in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Drops By 38.6%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $1,955,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $866,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 239.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $433,000.

