Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.12

Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 22727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at $1,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 22.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.