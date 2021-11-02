The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies has increased its dividend by 41.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

NYSE IPG traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.