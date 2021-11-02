BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.38 Million

Analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post $344.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.90 million and the lowest is $253.60 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $255.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

BXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.