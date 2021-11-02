Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,920. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $92,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $789,165.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.