$586.01 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to announce sales of $586.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $596.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $575.03 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $447.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $33,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CCO stock remained flat at $$3.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,269. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.51. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

