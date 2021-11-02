CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. CAE reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CAE has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

