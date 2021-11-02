XSGD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $702,347.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $122.88 million and $702,347.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00081743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00075231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00102027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,968.46 or 0.99953326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.17 or 0.07152886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 177,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 166,567,367 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.