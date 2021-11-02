Liquity USD Price Down 1.2% This Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $708.09 million and $58.65 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00050639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.27 or 0.00222651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00096019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

