Innova (INN) Reaches One Day Volume of $27.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $165,197.37 and $27.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Innova has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000461 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 192.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.