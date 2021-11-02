NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 287.14 ($3.75).

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

Shares of NWG traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 223.40 ($2.92). The stock had a trading volume of 14,275,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,233,917. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 120.22 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.35. The company has a market capitalization of £25.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

