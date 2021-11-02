Analysts Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Price Target at $79.00

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

IHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $70.87. 88,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,953. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 231.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

