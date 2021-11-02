Insider Buying: Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Stephen Conway Adams purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Conway Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Stephen Conway Adams purchased 500 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $11,395.00.

Old Point Financial stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61. Old Point Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $26.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $874,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

