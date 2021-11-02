Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASR shares. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Shares of ASR traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,418. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $115.45 and a one year high of $205.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $4.1171 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,995,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.