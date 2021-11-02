Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the September 30th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SYTA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 710,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,620. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72). As a group, research analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

