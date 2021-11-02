Short Interest in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Rises By 23.4%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 264.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after buying an additional 7,735,364 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at about $2,836,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SESN. HC Wainwright downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of SESN stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,056,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,819,206. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $231.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

