Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Update

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,763. The firm has a market cap of $69.82 million, a P/E ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 0.43. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSSS. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

