Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of URG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. 2,118,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

