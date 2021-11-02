Stratos (STOS) Market Cap Hits $18.49 Million

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $18.49 million and approximately $639,245.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stratos has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00081633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00075395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00102092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,049.71 or 0.99922205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.50 or 0.07116623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Stratos Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,940,889 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratos using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stratos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.