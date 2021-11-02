Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Short Interest Update

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Lake Shore Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lake Shore Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. 23,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.60. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Servings Bank. It offers personal services such as checking, savings, lending, banking, debit card, e-services, and online banking; and business services including deposit products, commercial loans, and business e-statements.

