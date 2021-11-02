AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTI. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 185,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $363.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 2.26.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AXT by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 906,325 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AXT by 394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

