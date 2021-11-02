Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.61 on Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Golem has a market capitalization of $607.52 million and $63.82 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golem

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00050704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.00221931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00095716 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

GLM is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars.

