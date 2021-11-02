Nyzo Trading Down 5.6% This Week (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $106,577.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00081633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00075395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00102092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,049.71 or 0.99922205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.50 or 0.07116623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.