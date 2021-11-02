Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.290 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.62.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,096,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,654. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

