$242.43 Million in Sales Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will post $242.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.20 million and the lowest is $241.66 million. Mission Produce posted sales of $206.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $897.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $896.36 million to $897.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $985.69 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $999.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 301,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,032. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.59. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $800,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Mission Produce by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 291,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Mission Produce by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth about $933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

